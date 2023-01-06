ADVERTISEMENT

Biennale aiding tourism growth in Kerala, says Mohamed Riyas

January 06, 2023 09:23 pm | Updated 09:24 pm IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

The Kochi Muziris Biennale will provide much required impetus to the State’s tourism sector, P.A. Mohamed Riyas, Minister for Tourism, has said.

“The Biennale in the post-COVID period is not only contributing to the cultural sector, but also boosting the State’s tourism in a major way,” he said at the inauguration of the Biennale Pavilion designed by noted architect Samira Rathod at the Cabral Yard in Fort Kochi.

He said that it was a matter of pride that the State was becoming the common meeting place of well-known artists and art lovers from within and outside the country. The government has decided to introduce a common design policy in the Public Works and Tourism sectors. A three-day workshop would be held at Kumarakom from January 27 to discuss the way forward, he said in a release issued here.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US