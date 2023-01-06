Biennale aiding tourism growth in Kerala, says Mohamed Riyas

January 06, 2023 09:23 pm | Updated 09:24 pm IST - KOCHI

The Kochi Muziris Biennale will provide much required impetus to the State’s tourism sector, P.A. Mohamed Riyas, Minister for Tourism, has said.

“The Biennale in the post-COVID period is not only contributing to the cultural sector, but also boosting the State’s tourism in a major way,” he said at the inauguration of the Biennale Pavilion designed by noted architect Samira Rathod at the Cabral Yard in Fort Kochi.

He said that it was a matter of pride that the State was becoming the common meeting place of well-known artists and art lovers from within and outside the country. The government has decided to introduce a common design policy in the Public Works and Tourism sectors. A three-day workshop would be held at Kumarakom from January 27 to discuss the way forward, he said in a release issued here.