Biennale aiding tourism growth in Kerala, says Mohamed Riyas

January 06, 2023 09:23 pm | Updated 09:24 pm IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

The Kochi Muziris Biennale will provide much required impetus to the State’s tourism sector, P.A. Mohamed Riyas, Minister for Tourism, has said.

“The Biennale in the post-COVID period is not only contributing to the cultural sector, but also boosting the State’s tourism in a major way,” he said at the inauguration of the Biennale Pavilion designed by noted architect Samira Rathod at the Cabral Yard in Fort Kochi.

He said that it was a matter of pride that the State was becoming the common meeting place of well-known artists and art lovers from within and outside the country. The government has decided to introduce a common design policy in the Public Works and Tourism sectors. A three-day workshop would be held at Kumarakom from January 27 to discuss the way forward, he said in a release issued here.

