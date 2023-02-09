Bid to smuggle in gold foiled at Kochi airport

February 09, 2023 08:34 pm | Updated 08:34 pm IST - KOCHI

As bids to smuggle in gold through the Kochi airport continue unabated, Customs sleuths came across a novel attempt by a woman passenger to sneak in gold bars concealed inside a sanitary pad she was wearing.

The passenger applied artificial colours to make the pad look red and claimed that she was menstruating to avoid checking. But the Customs air intelligence unit officials who intercepted the passenger, who had arrived from Riyadh on an Air India flight, turned suspicious and carried out checking anyway only to discover 582.64 grams of gold valued at around ₹29.89 lakh concealed inside the sanitary pad.

The gold was seized under relevant provisions of the Customs Act, 1962. Further investigations are on.

Gold bangles

In a separate incident, attempt by another woman passenger to smuggle in 480.25 grams of gold valued at around ₹24.63 lakh was also foiled by the Customs on Thursday.

Based on a tip-off, the officials intercepted the woman at the green channel on her arrival from Italy via Doha by a Qatar Airways flight. During the ensuing examination, three crude gold bangles concealed inside her hand baggage were recovered and seized. Further investigations are on.

ADVERTISEMENT