Bid to sideline Gandhi’s legacy: Minister

January 31, 2023 07:46 pm | Updated 07:46 pm IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

The detractors of Mahatma Gandhi have not been able to accept his ideals of secularism and non-violence even after 75 years of his death, according to M.B. Rajesh, Minister for Local Self-Governments.

“They remain confused and are unable to embrace his secular and democratic beliefs even today. They continue to show fake remorse while paying floral tributes in his memory and speak in different voices while remembering him,” he said after releasing the book Gandhi and the Centrality of Ethics written by Prof. K.P. Sankaran, head of the department of philosophy, St. Stephen’s College, New Delhi, at the Chavara Cultural Centre here on Tuesday.

Mr. Rajesh said the country should introspect whether Gandhi’s memories were getting faded with the passage of time. “His killing was not the murder of an individual. It was an act by those who had opposed his philosophy of non-violence, diversity, and peace,” he observed.

K. Jayakumar, former Chief Secretary; N. Madhavan Kutty, senior journalist, and Supreme Court lawyer Thulasi Raj were among those who were present.

