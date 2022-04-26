Bid to scuttle stone laying for canal rejuvenation project alleged

A sketch of the renovated banks of Market Canal, that is among the six canals that will be developed in Kochi under a Rs 1,528-crore canal rejuvenation project. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRAGEMENT

April 26, 2022 21:54 IST

KMRL to evict encroachments along Chilavannoor Canal

A section of people who had encroached into the Chilavannoor Canal are reportedly opposing the laying of survey stones as part of the Social Impact Assessment (SIA) study for the ₹1,528-crore Integrated Urban Regeneration and Water Transport System (IURWTS) project in the city, it is learnt.

The SIA is part of the mega project to rejuvenate six major canals in Kochi and restore them as navigable canals, a task that was entrusted with Kochi Metro Rail Limited (KMRL). It was recently that the metro agency, which readied a detailed project report, obtained Coastal Regulation Zone clearances for the project. Stone laying for the SIA study is almost over for Edappally Canal, while it is under way in the other five, official sources said.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Also Read PCB moots fixing environment compensation for pollution of canals

The State government had permitted KMRL to evict encroachments and lay boundary stones, in order to acquire land that is necessary for the project. A gazette notification had been published earlier, along with survey numbers of the land to be acquired. Land acquisition has already begun on the banks of Edappally Canal.

Flood mitigation

The six canals will be developed for inland navigation, tourism and recreational purposes. Dredging, widening and declogging them is also expected to mitigate flooding in the city.

The canals are Edappally Canal (11.23 km), Chilavannoor Canal (11.15 km) Thevara-Perandoor canal (9.88 km), Thevara Canal (1.41 km), Market Canal (0.66 km), and Konthuruthy Canal (0.67 km). Their total length is around 35 km. The funding of the project has been proposed under the Kerala Infrastructure Investment Fund Board (KIIFB).

The project has obtained mandatory sanctions from the Environment Ministry, National Wildlife Board and the Pollution Control Board, metro sources said.

STPs planned

The KMRL has also envisaged four sewage treatment plants of a total capacity of 31 MLD (million litres per day) and sewer lines covering almost 40% of the city, as part of the IURWTS project.