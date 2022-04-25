Bid to evolve pro-people coastal zone management plan: KCZMA chairman

Aim is to address demands of the State and coastal communities

The Kerala Coastal Zone Management Authority (KCZMA) is trying to evolve a pro-people Coastal Zone Management Plan (CZMP) that will address the demands of the State and its coastal communities, says Chairman V. Venu.

Environmentalists claim that the expert committee on the pre-draft Coastal Zone Management Plan 2019, appointed by the government, had manipulated the CZMP prepared by the National Centre for Earth Science Studies to protect vested interests.

There were also criticism that a panel member lacked expertise in Coastal Regulation Zone rules and another one had been fighting cases against the KCZMA in favour of violators. Critics had also flagged the issue of conflict of interest regarding the committee members.

Mr. Venu says the agency has been working on reclassification of developed coastal panchayats from CRZ-III to CRZ-II, reducing the number of backwater islands under the CRZ regime, and redrawing of the high tidelines for pokkali and kaipad fields even before the panel submitted its report.

The reclassification of panchayats from Zone Three to Two will open more areas for development activities, including construction of houses. The reduction in the number of islands will free the State from the mammoth task of preparing individual integrated island management plan for all the 1,848 islands and take advantage of the CRZ 2019 notification where the No Development Zone in islands has been reduced to 20 metres. The legal and technical work for these proposals began during November and December last year, he says.

The subcommittee recommendations to relocate the isolated mangrove vegetations to a mangrove land bank, which The Hindu had reported, had invited criticism as environmentalists fear that the proposal will lead to large-scale destruction of the vegetation.

Dr. Venu says no committee can hijack or sabotage the processes as the draft CZMP prepared by the KCZMA will be first scrutinised by the National Coastal Zone Management Authority and later by the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change.

The KCZMA has been trying to protect the best interests of the State and get a management plan free of anomalies and adverse suggestions that will hamper the growth aspirations of the State, he says.