Bid to empower Kudumbashree members to map financial transactions using technology

Aim is to empower neighbourhood group members to record their financial transactions using Lokos mobile app on their own in another two years

Aim is to empower neighbourhood group members to record their financial transactions using Lokos mobile app on their own in another two years

Come November, Kudumbashree members will kick-start their journey towards self-empowerment in mapping their financial transactions with the aid of technology.

Helping them in that pursuit will be Lokos mobile app designed by the Union Ministry of Rural Development under the National Rural Livelihood Mission (NRLM). The app will replace a web-based portal now being used by Kudumbashree.

“The idea is to empower neighbourhood group (NHG) members to record their financial transactions using the app on their own in another two years without any external help. At present, this is a laborious and time-consuming manual process involving a fixed proforma on which the data have to be recorded at the NHG level and then brought to a data entry operator. Corrections in the recorded data are difficult and create further complications during audit,” says Jafar Malik, Executive Director, Kudumbashree.

Lokos mobile app, on the other hand, eases the recording of data with real-time corrections against validations besides ensuring the credentials of Kudumbashree members as it is linked to their Aadhaar.

NHGs have their separate bank accounts, internal credit systems, entrepreneurship assistance, and bank loans. The app, among other things, will help to record repayment of bank loans and interest and payments received from Kudumbashree members against internal loans.

The app has been introduced on a pilot basis in one block panchayat in Thrissur district. It will be soon expanded to one block each in every district.

As part of scaling up, 32 resource persons from Thrissur and a couple of Kudumbashree representatives from other districts are participating in a technical workshop along with their counterparts associated with schemes equivalent to Kudumbashree in six other States. The workshop is being organised by the NRLM for imparting training to participants and familiarising them with the app.

"The app will be introduced in a phased manner. After the NHG level, it will be launched in area development societies at the ward level in two months’ time and community development societies at the panchayat level in another couple of months," says Mr. Mailk.

The 32 resource persons now attending the workshop will serve as master trainers and train resource persons across the State. Youngsters from among Kudumbashree members with a minimum educational qualification and familiar with smartphones are being enlisted as resource persons.