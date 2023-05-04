Bid for Munambam-Azhikode bridge work approved

May 04, 2023 08:52 pm | Updated 08:52 pm IST - KOCHI

The State government has approved a bid for building the Munambam-Azhikode bridge that will link Ernakulam and Thrissur districts.

The demand for the bridge from people in both the districts was around 100 years old, said a communication from the Public Relations department here. The bridge work, to be carried out with funds from the Kerala Infrastructure Investment Fund Board (KIIFB), was approved at a review meeting convened by the Chief Minister.

The government has approved the bid by Cherian Varkey Construction Company. The bridge will cost a little more than ₹143 crore. The structure, which will be built to coastal highway specifications, will be 868.7 metres long with a width of seven metres. It will include footpath and bicycle track. The height of the bridge would allow boats to pass under it, the communication added.

An understanding had been reached with the Fisheries department for acquiring land for the bridge that will link Vypeen constituency in Ernakulam and Kaipamangalam constituency in Thrissur district. Vypeen MLA K.N. Unnikrishnan said work on the bridge would be carried out in a time-bound manner to prevent cost overrun. The bridge will be a boost to tourism, and help the fisheries sector and the movement of pilgrims.

It will be one of the tallest and longest bridges in the State. The height of the bridge on its landings is 8.25 metres each. There is also provision for dredging waters below the middle of the bridge annually for a consideration of ₹4 crore. Mr. Unnikrishnan said complaints and apprehensions raised when the planning of the bridge work had begun were addressed.