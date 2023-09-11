HamberMenu
Bid for modern abattoir at Kaloor floated

The new plant will have all facilities and will meet European export standards, says Health Standing Committee chief; Impact Kerala invites online bids for the work

September 11, 2023 09:46 pm | Updated 09:46 pm IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau
The slaughterhouse of the Kochi Corporation at Kaloor.

The slaughterhouse of the Kochi Corporation at Kaloor. | Photo Credit: H. VIBHU

The city’s wait for a modern abattoir may end soon as the bid for setting up the facility at Kaloor has been floated.

Impact Kerala, the Special Purpose Vehicle formed for projects funded by the Kerala Infrastructure Investment Fund Board, has invited online bids for the work from eligible bidders. The successful bidder will be responsible for the design, engineering, procurement, construction, commissioning, operation and maintenance of the abattoir for a period of 10 years. The bid for the Kochi project was floated along with the one for the Attingal Municipality, said a senior functionary of Impact Kerala.

The successful bidder will have to set up the facility in nine months. The bid is likely to be finalised by the first week of November.

The functioning of the existing abattoir at Kaloor had to be stopped a couple of times following complaints of pollution and illegal dumping of slaughter waste to the nearby Perandoor canal. After a series of stop memos and notices issued to the Kochi Corporation, which owns the abattoir and the nearly one-acre holding, the Kerala State Pollution Control Board had ordered its closure last year. There were complaints that untreated blood and animal waste were dumped into the canal.

However, the civic body secured temporary permission for operating the facility after introducing the improvements suggested by the Board.

The absence of a modern and licensed abattoir in the city had raised health concerns as illegal slaughtering of cattle had proliferated.

The new plant would have all the modern facilities and would meet European export standards, said T.K. Ashraf, chairman of the Health Standing Committee of the Kochi Corporation.

Besides the manufacturing of meat for domestic consumption, meat exporters could also make use of the facility for their trade after paying the civic body a fee, he said.

