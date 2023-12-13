Bid for compressed biogas plant in Kochi to be floated by month-end

December 13, 2023 10:35 pm | Updated 10:41 pm IST - KOCHI

With the State Cabinet approving the detailed project report of the Kochi compressed biogas (CBG) project, BPCL Kochi Refinery, the project proponent, is all set to float bids for setting up the plant.

The project proposal will come for the consideration of the Board of Directors of the Refinery shortly. Once the directors give the green signal, BPCL will float competitive bids for selecting the executioner of the project. The bids are likely to be floated by the month-end, according to officials privy to the developments.

The company is likely to float tenders inviting executioners from among Indian firms to set up the project. Any foreign firm, which has a presence in India too can bid for the project. Priority will be for agencies with experience of setting up similar plants in other parts of the country. The credibility and experience of the agencies and their history in completing projects in a time-bound manner will be counted. Besides setting up CBG projects, the firm will also have to take up the responsibility of operating and maintaining them for a minimum period, they said.

ADVERTISEMENT

The BPCL Kochi Refinery had offered the State government to complete the project within 15 months of obtaining final approvals from the agencies concerned.

The installation of the plant may take eight to nine months, and another three to four months are required for commissioning it. The company will strive to complete the project within the specified time.

Though the initial cost of the project is estimated at ₹150 crore, the amount may vary depending on the quotes of the competing firms. While the petroleum company will set up and run the plant free of cost, the Kochi Corporation will have to provide fresh biodegradable waste, which will be converted into CBG and manure.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.