GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Elections
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Elections
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Bid for compressed biogas plant in Kochi to be floated by month-end

December 13, 2023 10:35 pm | Updated 10:35 pm IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

With the State Cabinet approving the detailed project report of the Kochi compressed biogas (CBG) project, BPCL Kochi Refinery, the project proponent, is all set to float bids for setting up the plant.

The project proposal will come for the consideration of the Board of Directors of the Refinery shortly. Once the directors give the green signal, BPCL will float competitive bids for selecting the executioner of the project. The bids are likely to be floated by the month-end, according to officials privity to the developments.

The company is likely to float tenders inviting executioners from among Indian firms to set up the project. Any foreign firm, which has a presence in India too can bid for the project. Priority will be for agencies with experience of setting up similar plants in other parts of the country. The credibility and experience of the agencies and their history in completing projects in a time-bound manner will be counted. Besides setting up CBG projects, the firm will also have to take up the responsibility of operating and maintaining them for a minimum period, they said.

ALSO READ
Brahmapuram CBG plant will produce six tonnes of gas a day, says project report

The BPCL Kochi Refinery had offered the State government to complete the project within 15 months of obtaining final approvals from the agencies concerned.

The installation of the plant may take eight to nine months, and another three to four months are required for commissioning it. The company will strive to complete the project within the specified time.

Though the initial cost of the project is estimated at ₹150 crore, the amount may vary depending on the quotes of the competing firms. While the petroleum company will set up and run the plant free of cost, the Kochi Corporation will have to provide fresh biodegradable waste, which will be converted into CBG and manure.

Related Topics

waste management / energy and resource

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.