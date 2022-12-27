Bid for 55 Water Metro boats to be finalised by February

December 27, 2022 07:02 pm | Updated 07:02 pm IST - KOCHI

Kochi Metro Rail Limited (KMRL) is expected to zero in on the firm to which it will award the work to manufacture a fleet of 55 boats under the Water Metro project in a month.

Each of these boats will be able to carry 50 passengers. The metro agency is expected to directly operate 30 of them through waterbodies in the Greater Kochi area, while the remaining 25 vessels are slated to be operated on public-private partnership (PPP) basis. It will considerably ease KMRL’s burden of capital investment since companies or institutions will be able to sponsor and operate them on a revenue-sharing basis, including in the tourism sector. The fleet of 25 vessels can even operate chartered trips.

Official sources said the tender to award the work to manufacture the boats was in the final stage. Their technical evaluation is over, and financial bids will be opened shortly. The firms in the fray include Cochin Shipyard Limited (CSL), which had been awarded the tender to build the fleet of 23 boats that can carry 100 passengers. Five of the boats have been delivered to KMRL so far.

All the 78 boats will operate on the 36 routes mentioned in the detailed project report (DPR). They will mainly link the islands that abound in the backwaters with the mainland. The stakeholders who operate the 25 boats on PPP basis will be free to fix their fare and frequency of operation. These vessels will also be able to call at Water Metro jetties since the entire fleet of 78 vessels will adhere to the design whereby they can call at floating pontoons at the jetties. It will enable safe embarking and alighting, irrespective of tidal variations, it is learnt.

Commercial operation

In the meantime, KMRL is expected to begin commercial operation of the first batch of eight boats on the High Court-Vypeen and Vyttila-Kakkanad routes within a month. CSL has so far handed over only five vessels, although it had agreed to deliver eight vessels by November, sources said.