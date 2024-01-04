Bid for ₹185-crore sewerage system in Kochi floated

January 04, 2024 11:11 pm | Updated 11:13 pm IST - KOCHI

The Kerala Water Authority (KWA) has floated bid for a ₹185-crore sewerage system covering the central parts of Kochi.

The proposal is to network around 12,000 houses at Marine Drive, parts of Panampilly Nagar, Ernakulam South, and Ravipuram to the proposed sewage treatment plant (STP) of an installed capacity of 5 million litres a day.

Once the networking is over, sewage and sullage from houses will be directly drained to the treatment facility that will come up at Elamkulam. The practice of constructing septic tanks along with houses would come to an end as wastewater from houses would be instantaneously treated at the STP, said those associated with the project.

Even with the new project, only 8% of houses in the city will come under STP coverage, leaving out a majority of buildings and houses. Houses and buildings located near the Ernakulam General Hospital and nearby areas that were networked earlier to the existing STP at Elamkulam will also be reconnected to the new project, officials said.

Networking houses will be a major challenge as roads have to be dug up for laying pipelines. A major share of the project cost will be set apart for the networking component. The project areas have been demarcated as different reaches and work tendered. The networking alone will cost ₹151 crore.

Funds for the project will come from the Atal Mission for Rejuvenation and Urban Transformation, and the KWA is the implementation agency of the project.

The STP will come up at the holding owned by the KWA at Elamkulam where a plant is functioning. The bids for the project will be opened on January 9.