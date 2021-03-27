Bicycle sharing system in Kochi records 1,030 rides

Monthly rental scheme preferred option among cycling enthusiasts

A total of 650 people have registered in the public bicycle sharing system, which was introduced jointly by Kochi Metro Rail Limited (KMRL) and Cochin Smart Mission Limited (CSML) in association with MYBYK, two weeks since its launch.

Among them, 561 used the bicycles at least once. The most preferred option is the monthly rental scheme, which 56.7% of people have opted for. Another 32.5% have chosen the weekly rental mode and 10.8% the daily rental option. The users include cycling enthusiasts, says an official release.

Docking stations have been installed on either side of most metro stations and at major locations in the city, depending on technical feasibility. Trends show that the stations at Jawaharlal Nehru International Stadium and Kadavanthra, Vyttila, Edappally, Amenity Centre, CUSAT, Panampilly Nagar walkway, and the Town Hall metro station are high in demand. A total of 800 rides have been recorded from metro stations and 230 from other locations.

The usage pattern of cycle rides indicates that the people are using the cycles not only for first- and last-mile connectivity but also for leisure and exercise. The Amabattukavu metro station and Nucleus mall are the least in demand docking stations.

A mobile application is used to unlock and ride the cycles. MYBYK, the operator, coordinates the redistribution of bicycles as per demand, which is monitored through an app. At present, around 300 cycles are in use, and an additional 100 cycles will be deployed by month-end. A total of 1,000 bicycles will be deployed by September.

Earth Hour

A women’s cyclothon from the Vyttila metro station at 6 a.m., a live drawing competition from 7.30 p.m., and a public gathering at 6 p.m. on the open-air stage developed by KMRL at Jos Junction will be the highlights of Earth Hour that KMRL is observing on Saturday in association with JCI Cochin.

The programmes are being organised to uphold the theme “To increase awareness and to spark global conservation efforts to protect nature - not only to combat the climate crisis, but to ensure health, happiness, prosperity and even survival,” said a press release.