Bicycle enthusiasts join ‘Ride of Silence’ in Kochi
Initiative aimed at creating awareness that cyclists too have the right to use the road
Around 150 bicycle enthusiasts participated in the 'Ride of Silence' initiative here on Wednesday in remembrance of cyclists who had died or sustained injuries following road accidents.
Eighteen cycling clubs participated in the slow-paced bicycle ride that started from Durbar Hall Ground at 6 a.m. and ended at Jawaharlal Nehru International Stadium, Kaloor. The programme was organised by 'Cycle with Kochi,' a joint initiative by Kochi Corporation, Cochin Smart Mission Limited and the Centre for Heritage, Environment and Development.
Besides highlighting the need to have bicycle tracks and streets for safe commuting on roads, the ride was also aimed at creating awareness among the public that cyclists have the right to use the road like users of motorised vehicles.
