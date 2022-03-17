Bhavana makes a comeback to Malayalam after five years

March 17, 2022 18:14 IST

She will appear in Ntikkakkakkoru Premaondarnnu, directed by Adhil Maimoonath Asharaf

Coming back to an industry that has not always been fair to women and where fortunes shift every Friday is not an easy task.

But actor Bhavana Menon’s announcement on social media about her return to Malayalam movies after five long years drew little surprise. For, she had weathered many a tough battle in real life to baulk at the challenges likely to be thrown at her by reel life.

The upcoming movie, Ntikkakkakkoru Premaondarnnu, directed by debutant Adhil Maimoonath Asharaf will see her paired opposite Sharafudheen. The film will go on floors by the first week of May and is likely to be released around Onam. It will be shot entirely in Kerala and is scheduled to be wrapped up in 35 days.

“The choice of Bhavana was purely driven by the script. As soon as the script was kind of finalised, we started looking for actors who could carry the character, and finally, we zeroed in on Bhavana,” said Renish Abdulkhader, who will produce the movie under the banner Bonhomie Entertainments.

But it was not a straightforward decision for the actor who had gone through much in the past five years. She asked for some time and eventually gave nod a couple of weeks ago.

The colourful poster of the movie shared by Bhavana on her Instagram handle received around 25,000 likes within a few hours and was still counting. It was also unveiled by actor Mammootty on his Facebook page.

Bhavana’s last outing in Malayalam was in Adam Joan starring Prithviraj in 2017. Since then, she had chosen to stay away from Malayalam, though she acted in a few films in other languages in the interim.

In a recent interview, she had discussed the emotional reasons for not accepting offers from Malayalam where she had made her debut through Kamal’s campus drama Nammal in 2002. Since then, she has acted in multiple industries, including Tamil, Telugu, and Kannada.