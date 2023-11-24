ADVERTISEMENT

Bhasurangan remanded

November 24, 2023 09:40 pm | Updated 09:40 pm IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

Ousted Communist Party of India (CPI) leader N. Bhasurangan and his son J.B. Akhiljith were remanded in judicial custody till December 5. The special court considering the case remanded them in custody considering the plea of the Enforcement Directorate, which arrested the father-son duo the other day in connection with the alleged fraud at the Kandala Service Cooperative Bank in Thiruvananthapuram.

The ED contended before the court that the accused need to be questioned in custody to gather information about the financial fraud. The accused were politically well-connected, it argued. The counsel for the accused informed the court that Mr. Bhasurangan had health issues.

