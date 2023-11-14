ADVERTISEMENT

Bharata Mata College, Thrikkakara, gets autonomous status

November 14, 2023 06:09 pm | Updated 06:09 pm IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

The University Grants Commission (UGC) has accorded autonomous status to Bharata Mata College, Thrikkakara.

The Commission approved the recommendation of the Standing Committee on Autonomous Colleges to confer the status on the higher educational institution affiliated to Mahatma Gandhi University at its meeting held on November 3. The status is valid for a period of 10 years from the academic year 2024-25 to 2033-34 as per clause 7.5 of the UGC (Conferment of Autonomous Status Upon Colleges and Measures for Maintenance of Standards in Autonomous Colleges) Regulations, 2023.

Established in 1965 by the late Cardinal Joseph Parecattil, the college had won an A+ accreditation with a score of 3.46 from the National Assessment and Accreditation Council (NAAC) in 2019. The campus is fully solar-powered, according to a release.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US