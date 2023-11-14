HamberMenu
Bharata Mata College, Thrikkakara, gets autonomous status

November 14, 2023 06:09 pm | Updated 06:09 pm IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

The University Grants Commission (UGC) has accorded autonomous status to Bharata Mata College, Thrikkakara.

The Commission approved the recommendation of the Standing Committee on Autonomous Colleges to confer the status on the higher educational institution affiliated to Mahatma Gandhi University at its meeting held on November 3. The status is valid for a period of 10 years from the academic year 2024-25 to 2033-34 as per clause 7.5 of the UGC (Conferment of Autonomous Status Upon Colleges and Measures for Maintenance of Standards in Autonomous Colleges) Regulations, 2023.

Established in 1965 by the late Cardinal Joseph Parecattil, the college had won an A+ accreditation with a score of 3.46 from the National Assessment and Accreditation Council (NAAC) in 2019. The campus is fully solar-powered, according to a release.

