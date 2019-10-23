Bharat Matha College to be fully powered by solar energy

Bharat Matha College in Thrikkakra will now be fully powered by solar energy with the commissioning of a solar farm that can generate up to 1.40 lakh units of electricity a year.

“The solar energy drive is part of our green campus initiatives”, said a spokesman for the college on Wednesday. Developing a green cover as well as proper and sustainable waste disposable facility were the other ventures as part of the green campus drive, he said.

A total of 248 solar panels have been set up over the main college building and they will produce a total of 80 kW of power. The college will require only about 200 units of the daily generation of 400 units. The unused electricity is now being sold to the Kerala State Electricity Board. On academic holidays, more electricity was sold to the electricity board, the spokesman said.

The college management, led by Fr. Jacob Palakkappilly, expects that the cost of the solar energy project can be recouped within five years. The college has been paying up to ₹10 lakh in electricity bill to the KSEB.

The college invested ₹45 lakh in setting up the solar panel over an area of 8,000 sq. ft. The entire solar energy generation facility, including the inverters, have a guarantee of 20 years from the company, which helped set up the solar farm. It will be officially inaugurated by Archbishop Antony Kariyil on Monday at a function being organised on college premises.