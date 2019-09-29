Beware of screaming narratives: cyber expert

Social media forwards displayed in bold and capital fonts screaming for attention are aimed at making vulnerable audiences believe and fall for them, said Brijesh Singh, IPS officer and cyber expert from Maharashtra.

He was speaking at a session on ‘Fake News and Spread of Misinformation’ at COCON, the annual cyber security and hacking conference, here on Saturday. “Writing in capital is a specific art designed for those who are ready for that kind of screaming narratives. There is a concerted effort to produce and disseminate fake news in specific ways,” Mr. Singh said.

He observed that the absence of the burden of responsibility and code of conduct made social media the obvious choice for spreading fake news. The kind of online propagandist army like the Internet Water Army found in China that floods cyberspace with paid narratives and discourse corrections has made its way to India. Fake stories either have the facts either stripped or give out of context.

“The virality factor in social media platforms means that posts, which are fast spreading, are being given preference on the timeline,” Mr. Singh said. To exploit this, those behind fake news deploy Internet bots to turn them viral. Social media platforms are built in a way that they promote such things as advertisement revenue is based on virality.

“Social media companies have become larger than nation States to the extent that the sovereignty of a country has become subordinate to their policies,” said Mr. Singh who called for a healthy dose of scepticism among social media users.

There are a lot of debunking websites now, which fact checks and debunk information not found true. They do the right job but only for a particular side, which is another kind of disinformation, he added.