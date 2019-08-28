Between missing banks and menacing waters

Standing on the riverbank at Okkal Thuruth, watching the Periyar flow by quietly, Karthavya Suresh V.P. says, “There were acres of these sandbanks ahead.”

Nearly 20 years ago, the river, which flows eastwards along the stretch, was not as wide, he adds. As the river kept growing wider on the eastern side, the flow of water nearly stopped on the opposite side facing Okkal region. What remains of the Periyar on that side is water left brownish, stagnant, lifeless; of Okkal Thuruth is a 60-acre landmass left extremely vulnerable by years of indiscriminate sand mining.

After the State government clamped down on sand mining in various rivers in Kerala in 2015, mining along Okkal Thuruth, near Perumbavoor, came to a stop. But, the harm had already been done, say islanders. Every monsoon, more land erodes, especially in the absence of a protective outer wall. For two consecutive years now, the island, despite its location several metres above the river level, has faced heavy flooding. Last year, when water threatened to sink the entire island, all the residents were shifted to relief camps in a daring rescue operation. The floodwaters only wash away more soil, says Lisha Dinesh, who lives close to the banks.

With every passing year, more residents are deserting their houses on the island and shifting to safer locations. Out of the 32 families that lived at Okkal Thuruth earlier, only 22 remain. “While several people build houses on other shores with the money they earned by aiding sand mining, some of us cannot afford to shift,” says Sasi M.K., a resident. The island’s susceptibility to flooding and land erosion discourages outsiders from buying land here, he adds.

However, 78-year-old Ammini, who shifted to nearby Perumattom more than 10 years ago, visits her abandoned house every single day. Sitting on its verandah, sorting the nutmegs she picked from her garden, she says, “My husband and I underwent a lot of hardship to build this. Each brick that became our home, was brought in boats. I cannot bring myself to abandon it.” Every family here shares a similar history of woe.

It was only 10 years ago that a small bridge came up at the island connecting it to neighbouring Okkal. Until then, boats were the only means of commute for the residents. However, the bridge was built too low and more as a stopgap to ease the immediate transportation problem. During the monsoon, when water rises in the Periyar, the low-lying bridge is the first to be submerged, leaving the residents marooned. “The bridge must be reconstructed immediately and its height raised,” says ward member Anwar Marakkar. According to him, all families on the island earlier owned boats that enabled them to get to the other side. When the bridge was built, people gave up their boats. The government should also consider starting a ferry service for the islanders as an alternative means of transport, says he.

Another facility that needs to be renovated on the island is the drinking water supply system maintained by the panchayat. Water is supplied to all houses free of cost from a water tank connected to a common well. With the river stagnating on one side, the handful of wells is drying up, says Marakkar.

The river has also become increasingly polluted over the years. Jalaja Vasu, now 70, remembers that when she reached Okkal Thuruth nearly 50 years ago as a young bride, the islanders depended on the river for drinking water.

The island abounds with nutmeg trees, and on the courtyards of most houses are batches of nutmegs and maces laid out for drying. The islanders are also engaged in cultivating plantain and various vegetables including Chinese potato and cowpea. There is a lot of demand for these pesticide-free vegetables cultivated on riverine soil, says Suresh. However, the recent floods have caused huge losses to the farmers here. Ramanan, a small-time farmer, says he has lost his plantain cultivation for two consecutive years now.

Earlier, most people on the island and nearby Okkal were involved in bamboo and reed weaving. “Traders from far and near would arrive here with their bamboo and reed. It became a place where they would get together (‘orumikkuka’ in Malayalam). Gradually, the word ‘orumikkuka’ was shortened to ‘okkal’ and that is how the region earned its name. And the island nearby became Okkal Thuruth,” says Suresh.

There is on the island a Sree Narayana Guru Temple, near the spot where the spiritual leader and social reformer is believed to have sat in meditation. All the families on the island belong to the Ezhava community. It is believed that four members of the community were brought to the island by the erstwhile Cochin royal family as hirelings and the current occupants are their successors. Suresh says that for the royalty, the island was a summer retreat, from where they could travel to the nearby Aluva Mahadeva Temple to offer prayers. The island also hosts the Okkal Sivarathri festival annually, a tradition begun 27 years ago “to help protect the riverbanks from sand mining”.

While the residents collectively own 20 acres at Okkal Thuruth, the remaining 40 acres are government land. Though an ambitious tourism project was proposed several years ago, nothing has materialised. Suresh believes that the island’s location, surrounded by the Periyar on all sides, and its proximity to the Cochin International Airport (which is 7 km away) and the Aluva Manappuram make it ideal for destination tourism.

“The development of tourism is also the only hope for those remaining on Okkal Thuruth.” They believe it will bring jobs and also improve infrastructure on the sinking landmass. “Life here is difficult during the monsoon. Otherwise, it is a beautiful, tranquil place,” says Sasi.