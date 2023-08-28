Effective waste segregation a goldmine for Haritha Karma Sena in Eloor

August 28, 2023 10:55 pm | Updated 11:00 pm IST - KOCHI

For the 26 members of the Haritha Karma Sena (HKS) in Eloor municipality, this Onam is particularly heartening.

Just when Onam was round the corner and they were in need of money for indulging in celebrations, they collectively received nearly ₹9 lakh as dividend and festival bonus. While 12 members received ₹50,000 each, the rest received in the range of ₹10,000 to ₹30,000 as dividend and another ₹7,000 each as bonus.

It also brought laurels from Minister for Local Self-Government M.B. Rajesh who, while distributing the dividend and bonus, observed that the Eloor model was worth emulating across the State.

The revenue accumulated in the consolidated account of the HKS since August 2020 was distributed as dividend. “The success story is already being widely circulated in WhatsApp groups of the HKS. Similar success stories are being reported from other parts of the district like Pallippuram in Vypeen. We are using these stories as an inspiration among HKS members,” said S. Ranjini, district coordinator, Nava Kerala Mission.

The immaculate segregation of reusable and recyclable stuff among non-biodegradable waste from worthless rejects remains the key to scripting similar success. While the local bodies have to pay the agencies engaged for disposing waste for the rejects handed over, the agency pays for reusable plastic and paper stuff per kilogram the amount from which gets credited to the consolidated account of the HKS. Different rates are being fixed for different categories of reusable waste.

“Better the segregation, better will be the return. The issue is that the local bodies are not insisting on segregation, while HKS members are reluctant since segregation is a time-consuming process. Segregating recyclable waste into different categories based on quality ensures greater return. While the Clean Kerala Company insists on segregation, other private players engaged by local bodies do not do that since they would benefit from the return generated by recyclable stuff among the waste they receive. In Eroor municipality, HKS members have an arrangement balancing between collection and segregation,” said Ms. Ranjini.

Besides, HKS members in Eloor generate additional income through the sale of inoculum and cleaning liquid during the course of their door-to-door waste collection. Ms. Ranjini said HKS members elsewhere could follow suit by looking for such income-generating ways.

