Best Kudumbashree CDS in Ernakulam to be selected

May 07, 2023 06:54 pm | Updated 06:54 pm IST - KOCHI

Chairpersons of community development societies (CDS) in Ernakulam district under the Kudumbashree Mission will present a review of their works at a meeting here on Monday as part of efforts to identify the best CDSs in the district for the 2022-23 period.

The best of the 12 CDSs in the district will be able to vie for honours at the State-level. The selection of the best CDS is being organised to mark the silver jubilee celebrations of Kudumbashree Mission, said a communication here.

The CDS chairpersons will present their work reviews at the meeting at Park Central Hotel, Kaloor, from 10 a.m. District collector N.S.K. Umesh will address the CDS chairpersons.

