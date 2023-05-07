ADVERTISEMENT

Best Kudumbashree CDS in Ernakulam to be selected

May 07, 2023 06:54 pm | Updated 06:54 pm IST - KOCHI

The selection is being organised to mark the silver jubilee celebrations of Kudumbashree Mission

The Hindu Bureau

Chairpersons of community development societies (CDS) in Ernakulam district under the Kudumbashree Mission will present a review of their works at a meeting here on Monday as part of efforts to identify the best CDSs in the district for the 2022-23 period.

The best of the 12 CDSs in the district will be able to vie for honours at the State-level. The selection of the best CDS is being organised to mark the silver jubilee celebrations of Kudumbashree Mission, said a communication here.

The CDS chairpersons will present their work reviews at the meeting at Park Central Hotel, Kaloor, from 10 a.m. District collector N.S.K. Umesh will address the CDS chairpersons.

