Benny Behanan slams KPCC leadership over organisational rejig

Senior Congress leader Benny Behnan, MP, on Monday lambasted the State leadership of the party for sabotaging the appointment of new block presidents of the party.

He said the idea of reorganisation of the party through consensus was not implemented. Talking on behalf of the almost-inactive ‘A’ group, he said it did not suit a democratic party to carry out reorganisation overnight through WhatsApp.

He slammed the leadership for creating new groups and said it would be detrimental to the party’s interests. He said Oommen Chandy was kept in the dark about the reorgansiation and that this would backtrack the attempts in the party to unite everyone.

Mr. Behanan also said that there was no need to meet the KPCC president to take up the issue of organisational rejig.

