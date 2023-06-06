ADVERTISEMENT

Benny Behanan slams KPCC leadership over organisational rejig

June 06, 2023 01:27 am | Updated 01:27 am IST - KOCHI 

The Hindu Bureau

Senior Congress leader Benny Behnan, MP, on Monday lambasted the State leadership of the party for sabotaging the appointment of new block presidents of the party.  

He said the idea of reorganisation of the party through consensus was not implemented. Talking on behalf of the almost-inactive ‘A’ group, he said it did not suit a democratic party to carry out reorganisation overnight through WhatsApp.  

He slammed the leadership for creating new groups and said it would be detrimental to the party’s interests. He said Oommen Chandy was kept in the dark about the reorgansiation and that this would backtrack the attempts in the party to unite everyone.  

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Mr. Behanan also said that there was no need to meet the KPCC president to take up the issue of organisational rejig.  

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Related Topics

state politics

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US