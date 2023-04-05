ADVERTISEMENT

Benny Behanan holds talks with Gadkari on NH development

April 05, 2023 07:56 pm | Updated 07:56 pm IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

Benny Behanan with Union Minister Nithin Gadkari.

Benny Behanan, MP, has appealed to Minister for Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari to sanction two bridges parallel to the Marthanda Varma Bridge at Aluva considering the traffic congestion on the bridge.

Mr. Behanan met the Minister to discuss various aspects of national highway development in the Chalakudy Lok Sabha constituency, said a communication here from the MP.

In a letter submitted to the Minister, Mr. Behanan also appealed for a new bypass near Thripunithura with access to the proposed greenfield bypass. The land acquired around three decades ago for building the Kochi-Theni, Angamaly-Kundannoor greenfield bypasses and the Thripunithura bypass had not been utilised yet. The MP also appealed to Mr. Gadkari to sanction the building of a subway from Moonupeedika Junction to Moonupeedika Beach Road.

Mr. Behanan sought the inclusion of several roads in the constituency in the Central Road Fund Scheme. The roads include Allapra-Valayanchirangara-Perumani-Arakkappady- Oottimattam-Shalom-Ponjassery road; Kizhakkambalam-Appachankavala-Pazhamthottam- Vadavucode-Puthencruz-Chottanikkara Road; Kariyad-Nayathode-Thuravunkara- Annamanada-Poovathussery-Nadavarambu-Eravathoor-Kochukadavu-Kundoor-Kuzhoor road; Kodakara- Kanamala-Perambra road; Kuruppampadi-Vengoor-Paniyeliporu road; and Kalady-Anappara-Poothamjutty-Vengoor road.

The Union Minister promised to look into the demands and build the roads on priority, Mr. Behanan said.

