Benny Behanan files nomination

UDF candidate in the Chalakudy Lok Sabha constituency Benny Behanan files his nomination in Kochi on Monday.

Benny Behanan, UDF candidate in the Chalakudy Lok Sabha constituency, who filed his nomination papers on Monday, declared moveable assets worth ₹25.92 lakh, while his wife Shirly Mathew has ₹24.42 lakh in assets.

Mr. Behanan declared ₹36,000 as cash in hand, while his wife has ₹3,000. There is also a bank deposit of ₹3.85 lakh for election purpose. Mr. Behanan has gold worth ₹72,600, and his wife has gold worth ₹7.26 lakh. Their house at Thrikkakara has a built-up area of 1,850 sq ft, which is currently valued at ₹20 lakh. The total liability declared by Mr. Behanan is ₹9.15 lakh.

