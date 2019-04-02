Benny Behanan files nomination

Benny Behanan, UDF candidate in the Chalakudy Lok Sabha constituency, who filed his nomination papers on Monday, declared moveable assets worth ₹25.92 lakh, while his wife Shirly Mathew has ₹24.42 lakh in assets.

Mr. Behanan declared ₹36,000 as cash in hand, while his wife has ₹3,000. There is also a bank deposit of ₹3.85 lakh for election purpose. Mr. Behanan has gold worth ₹72,600, and his wife has gold worth ₹7.26 lakh. Their house at Thrikkakara has a built-up area of 1,850 sq ft, which is currently valued at ₹20 lakh. The total liability declared by Mr. Behanan is ₹9.15 lakh.