Benami loans granted by Karuvannur bank on Moideen’s instructions, says ED

August 24, 2023 07:11 pm | Updated 07:20 pm IST - KOCHI

Benani loans were granted by Karuvannur Service Cooperative Bank, Thrissur, on the instructions of A.C. Moideen, MLA and former Minister for Local Self-Governments, according to the Enforcement Directorate.

ED officials had raided the office and residence of Mr. Moideen at Thekkumkara, near Wadakkancherry, and a few other locations on Tuesday as part of the investigation against benamis and beneficiaries who allegedly siphoned off funds of more than ₹150 crore from the bank.

Searches were conducted at the residences of P.P. Kiran, C.M. Rahim, M.K. Shiju and P. Satheeshkumar, according to a communication issued by the agency.

The Kerala Police had booked several criminal cases after it was revealed that multiple bogus loans were sanctioned by the bank on the same property without the knowledge of the society members. Several depositors had lost their money. The Registrar of Cooperative Societies had launched a probe into the scam. The investigations revealed that more than ₹100 crore was thus siphoned off.

The ED initiated an investigation based on First Information Reports filed by the police on allegations of swindling of public money by the accused and sanctioning of more than one loan to the same person against the bank loan limit and on the pledge of the same property, the communication said.

The CPI(M) had come under fire following the scam as the bank was controlled by party members and leaders.

The investigation has revealed that loans were disbursed by the bank manager through an agent in cash to non-member benamis by mortgaging properties of members without their knowledge. The loans were disbursed on instructions of some district-level leaders and committee members of a political party. The money thus generated was laundered to the benefit of the accused, the statement said.

Bank deposits and fixed deposits worth ₹28 lakh found to be in the possession of Mr. Moideen and his wife were frozen. As many as 36 properties, valued at ₹15 crore, which are believed to be the proceeds of crime, were seized. Earlier, properties of A.K. Bijoy, valued at ₹30 crore, were provisionally attached, the communication said.

