‘Bell of Faith’ to cover more elderly people

Subadra Ramaswamy has been sleeping a lot better over the past seven months.

Fated to live alone after her husband departed five years ago and blood cancer took her only son away more than half-a-century ago, the 78-year-old now finds comfort in a new companion, albeit an immovable one, installed by Ernakulam rural police at her home at Uliyannoor near Aluva.

She is among the 100-odd elderly people who have benefited from the emergency bell installed by the Rural police under the Bell of Faith programme for ensuring the safety of elderly people living alone. In the event of an emergency or distress, they can press the remote of the bell triggering an alarm loud enough to alert the neighbours who could rush for their help.

“It does give a sense of security for aged people like me living alone,” said Ms. Ramaswamy. The police have collected the mobile numbers of the beneficiaries and their immediate neighbours as part of the project.

The bells were installed using nearly ₹1.50 lakh received from the Government. “The programme has evoked good response and we are trying to mobilise more funds through residents’ associations and corporate social responsibility funds of public sector units to reach out to more elderly people living alone,” said K. Karthik, District Police Chief (Ernakulam Rural).

M.R. Madhubabu, nodal officer for Janamaithri Police, Ernakulam Rural, said that beat officers had been asked to check whether the bells were in working condition once in a while.

The district Rural police have linked up homes of elderly people living alone with local police stations with the help of BSNL whereby the land phone serve as a hotline. “The beneficiary only needs to pick up and hold the receiver of the phone for around eight seconds and a connection will be established with the police station concerned,” said Mr. Karthik.

So far, 177 such hotlines have been established with plans to cover more households.

Both the facilities were limited to elderly people or elderly couple living alone.