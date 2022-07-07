Belgian delegation visits Ernakulam medical college hospital

A Belgian delegation that arrived at the Government Medical College Hospital, Ernakulam, as part of recruiting nurses from the State. Hospital superintendent Dr. Ganesh Mohan is seen.

July 07, 2022 23:22 IST

A Belgian delegation visited the Government Medical College Hospital, Ernakulam, on Thursday.

The team is visiting Kerala to recruit nurses through Overseas Development and Employment Promotion Consultants. An official release said that the delegation took stock of medical and other facilities at the medical college hospital. They held discussions with Dr. Ganesh Mohan, hospital superintendent, on recruitment of nurses and infrastructure on the campus.

Nurses recruited through the process will receive six-month training in Dutch language. Koen Balcaen, Director of UZLeuven Hospital, led the delegation. Health Minister Veena George said the department would extend all cooperation to the delegation.