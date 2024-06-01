Beleagured Kalamassery municipality passes resolution for eviction of encroachments leading to waterlogging

An emergency meeting of the Kalamassery municipal council unanimously passed a resolution to identify and remove all encroachments shrinking the width and affecting the flow of waterbodies in the wake of unprecedented flooding during two consecutive days of downpour.

The resolution also asked the municipal secretary to adopt immediate evacuation measures on notices issued to 52 encroachers in Moolepadam, the worst affected in the flooding, that has narrowed down the width of a Thodu from 2.50 metres to 80 cm in some stretches thus significantly reducing its carrying capacity of water.

It was also decided to deploy more people to intensify cleaning of drains and to replace a small culvert passing under the old national highway with a bigger one, which would significantly reduce waterlogging in the Moolepadam area. Incidentally, the culvert is neither in the assets register of the Public Works department (PWD) nor the municipality. Either the municipality would have to co-opt it as its asset and reconstruct it or the PWD should execute it, which they have agreed to when funds are made available. The municipal secretary has also been asked to conduct a joint inspection with the Irrigation department and the PWD for cleaning up Edappally Thodu on June 1 (Saturday).

The Opposition slammed the ruling UDF for its alleged failure in completing pre-monsoon works in a time-bound manner. “The municipality can hardly take refuge behind the model code of conduct. We had warned about such an eventuality and demanded that pre-monsoon works be launched early. The works launched much later were not efficient across all 42 wards either,” said Opposition leader Assainar T.A.

He further accused the municipality of not removing encroachments in the Moolepadam area despite the Revenue department having demarcated them back in 2022.

Meanwhile, a blame-game has erupted between the ruling UDF and the Opposition LDF over the inundation even as desperate residents of the municipality remain in tenterhooks over what holds in store for them during this monsoon. On May 31 (Friday), the District Congress Committee staged a protest march to the office of Minister P. Rajeeve, who represents the Kalamassery Assembly constituency, while the CPI(M) staged a march to the municipal office.

