Behera: poor awareness leading to cybercrimes

State Police Chief Lokanath Behera has observed that the lack of awareness about cyber security among Malayalis is contributing to the rise in cybercrimes.

He was delivering the inaugural address at the 12th edition of cOcOn, the annual international cybersecurity, data privacy and hacking conference organised by the Kerala Police and the Society for the Policing of Cyberspace (POLCYB) in association with Information Security Research Association (ISRA) and the Kerala State Information Technology Mission.

The conference got under way at hotel Grand Hyatt here on Friday.

A strange case

“People expect cyberspace to be safe, but it is actually not safe. There is this dangerous evolution of man creating technology to technology creating man,” said Mr. Behera

Porous area

Manoj Abraham, Additional Director General of Police, said cybersecurity was a mere mirage, with cyber attacks being witnessed in all walks of life from banks and industries to aviation.

The first day of the two-day conference witnessed multiple tracks on a variety of topics discussing various aspects of cybersecurity, besides a separate track on online child sexual exploitation.