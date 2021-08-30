Behera assumes charge as chief of KMRL

KOCHI

30 August 2021 22:26 IST

Former Director General of Police, Loknath Behera, assumed charge as full time Managing Director of Kochi Metro Rail Limited (KMRL) on Monday for a period of three years.

Principal Secretary, Transport, K.R. Jyotilal, who was holding additional charge as MD of KMRL, handed over charge to Mr. Behera in Thiruvananthapuram. Mr. Behera is the sixth Managing Director of KMRL. He is expected to take charge in Kochi on Tuesday.

A native of Berhampur in Odisha, he has also served as Director of Vigilance. Prior to that, he served 16 years in the CBI and NIA. He was a founder member of the NIA. He has also served in Kochi as Commissioner of Police. He was a recipient of the President’s Police Medal for meritorious and distinguished service, said a metro press release.

