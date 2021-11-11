Beauty parlour firing case accused arrested from Mumbai

KOCHI

11 November 2021 22:07 IST

He is charged with hiring gangster Ravi Pujari for extorting money from actor Leena Maria Paul

The Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) from Kerala on Thursday arrested a man from Mumbai on the charge of hiring gangster Ravi Pujari for extorting money from actor Leena Maria Paul that eventually led to a firing outside her beauty parlour at Panampilly Nagar here a couple of years ago.

Yusuf Ziya of Uppala in Kasaragod was detained at the Mumbai airport by immigration officials and was handed over to the ATS.

The man was nabbed while reportedly attempting to flee the country using a fake passport in the wake of a lookout circular against him.

The ATS team left for Mumbai after being alerted about the detention of the accused. ATS sources said efforts were on to fly him down to Kochi on Thursday night itself or latest by Friday.

Two motorcycle-bound men had fired the shots outside the actor’s beauty parlour in December 2019. So far, investigators have arrested six persons, including Pujari, in the case.

The involvement of the arrested came to light reportedly during the interrogation of Pujari. He had hired the gangster reportedly using his Dubai connections based on information that the actor had immense funds.

The arrested had criminal antecedents and had at least four cases against his name, sources said. He is also suspected to have links with smuggling and hawala rackets. Whether he had travelled using the fake passport in the past is also being looked into.

According to sources, only one more person, Ajaz, remains at large in the case. It is suspected that Ajaz and Yousuf used to be in contact and discussed details about the actor.