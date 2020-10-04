Beauty pageant under scanner for COVID-19 protocol violation

District Collector orders probe into the event

The district administration has ordered the Ernakulam Rural police to probe whether a beauty pageant held at a private resort near the Kochi airport recently violated physical distancing norms and the COVID-19 protocol.

District Collector S. Suhas made this public in a post on his official Facebook page that also carried a picture of the event. The image showed the purported winner of the pageant being kissed on both cheeks by two other participants, who probably emerged runners-up.

“At a time when the pandemic is raging, close interactions as shown in the image and violation of COVID protocol were improper. The message conveyed by such images could detrimentally affect the general alertness of society,” the post read.

K. Karthik, District Police Chief (Ernakulam Rural) said details of the event were being collected to verify whether there was any violation of physical distancing norms and the COVID-19 protocol. Further action will be taken as soon as a complaint is received, he added.

The event was organised by a private company on September 30. “The picture was captured just a moment towards the end of a two-hour-long event. Except for that, we have complied with the protocol, and video evidence has been submitted to the police,” said Jabitha Ajith, managing director of the company.

In her defence, she said there were only 20 people, 14 participants, and a four-member judge in the hall that could accommodate around 2,000 people.