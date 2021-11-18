Beauty contest winners’ accident in Kochi: driver of second car moves court for anticipatory bail

It was alleged that car chase had resulted in crash

The Kerala High Court on Thursday sought the response of the police to a petition moved by Syju M. Thankachan, the driver of an Audi car that had allegedly chased the car in which two deceased models Ansi Kabeer and Anjana Shajan were travelling, seeking anticipatory bail.

He said in his petition that he met Abdul Rahman, the accused in the case, at Number 18 Hotel and the accused was heavily drunk. While he was leaving the hotel to his house at Kakkanad, Rahman and three others left the hotel at breakneck speed. The petitioner, as a token of good gesture, advised the accused not to drive the car as he was in an inebriated state. But, they did not heed the advice and left the hotel. Later, on seeing the car driven by the accused pulled over by the side of the road near Kundannoor junction, he too stopped his car, stated the petitioner.

He again persuaded the co-passengers of that car not to allow the accused to drive as he was intoxicated and was driving at a high speed. However, they disregarded his advice. On his way, the petitioner saw a bike lying on the side of the highway near Chakkaraparambu. He immediately called up the police control room. After informing the police, he came to the accident spot. It was only then that he came to know that the vehicle driven by the accused had met with the accident, said the petition.

The petitioner said that he came to know from the media that the accused had stated that he had tried to chase the vehicle and thereby had led to the vehicle losing control and ramming the motorcycle, resulting in the crash.

The petitioner said he was innocent and had nothing to do with the accident. He apprehended that he would be arrested and subjected to third-degree methods.