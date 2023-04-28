Bear death: Kerala HC moved seeking action against forest officials

April 28, 2023 06:18 pm | Updated 06:18 pm IST - KOCHI

The Kerala High Court on Friday sought the response of the State government to a petition seeking action against the forest officials concerned for their alleged lapses in rescuing a sloth bear from a well at Vellanad in Thiruvananthapuram.

In its petition, Walking Eye Foundation for Animal Advocacy said the unscientific action of the Chief Wildlife Warden, the District Forest Officer, the Range Forest Officer, and the veterinarian had led to the death of the bear. Before darting the animal for immobilisation, it should have been put into a net with the help of the Fire and Rescue Services, and the well had to be drained.

The petitioner also said the District Forest Officer had not obtained sanction from the Chief Wildlife Warden before asking the veterinarian to immobilise the animal. The petitioner pointed out that no crime had been registered against the officials responsible for the loss of life of the animal.

