Beaches set to reopen with strict access control

Kochi

31 October 2020 01:18 IST

Only specific number of passengers and vehicles to be allowed at a time

Tourist destinations in the district that are set to reopen on Sunday will allow only a specific number of passengers and vehicles at a time.

At Cherai beach, not more than 150 visitors will be allowed on the walkway and 500 on the beach at a time, according to the directions issued by the Department of Tourism. Similarly, parking will be allowed for 100 vehicles at a time.

Not more than 200 visitors will be allowed at the Munambam beach, while parking will be restricted to 75 vehicles at a time. The corresponding numbers for Fort Kochi and Kuzhupilly beaches will be 500 visitors and 100 vehicles and 100 visitors and 40 vehicles respectively.

In Mattancherry, only 100 visitors will be allowed at a time, with parking restricted to ‘minimal’, whereas at Kumbalanghi and Thattekkad, the numbers will be 50 and 20 and 50 and 30 respectively. The number of visitors to Muziris project sites will be restricted to 50 per site at a time, while parking will be restricted to 30 vehicles.

The District Tourism Promotion Council (DTPC) plans to enhance the experience of visitors to these destinations with various recreational activities.

“Water sports and beach camping activities will be operational at the Munambam beach, while we are planning to introduce beach volleyball and other water sports training at the Kuzhupilly beach,” said S. Vijayakumar, secretary, DTPC, Ernakulam.

Kumbalanghi will have boating using country boats, while boating will also be available at Fort Kochi and Kuzhupilly beaches and Mattancherry. Heritage walk along Muziris project sites will also resume.

Homestays and service villas will be open to visitors along Cherai, Munambam, Fort Kochi and Kuzhupilly beaches and Mattancherry.

The 300-odd homestays across the district, including 167 classified by the government, which were dealt a major blow by the pandemic, remain hopeful of a gradual reversal of fortunes with the reopening of tourist destinations.