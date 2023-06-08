Beach cleaning drive to mark World Oceans Day

June 08, 2023 07:26 am | Updated 07:26 am IST - KOCHI

The Ocean Society of India will clean up 17 beaches across the coastline of the country on June 8 to mark World Oceans Day.

The programme, which is being organised in collaboration with the National Centre for Coastal Research of the Ministry of Earth Sciences, will see Edavanakkad beach, Kochi, cleaned at 7 a.m., Ponnani beach at 8 a.m., and Papanasam Beach, Varkala, at 9 a.m. on the day.

The society will also hold awareness meetings in Kochi, Chennai, Pune, and Delhi on conservation of oceans, said K.V. Jayachandran, coordinator of the programme.

