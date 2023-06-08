HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Beach cleaning drive to mark World Oceans Day

The society will also hold awareness meetings in Kochi, Chennai, Pune, and Delhi on conservation of oceans

June 08, 2023 07:26 am | Updated 07:26 am IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau
Fort Kochi beach cleaning was undertaken by the crew of naval ship INS Sutlej on Saturday ahead of World Enviornment Day.

Fort Kochi beach cleaning was undertaken by the crew of naval ship INS Sutlej on Saturday ahead of World Enviornment Day. | Photo Credit: THULASI KAKKAT

The Ocean Society of India will clean up 17 beaches across the coastline of the country on June 8 to mark World Oceans Day.

The programme, which is being organised in collaboration with the National Centre for Coastal Research of the Ministry of Earth Sciences, will see Edavanakkad beach, Kochi, cleaned at 7 a.m., Ponnani beach at 8 a.m., and Papanasam Beach, Varkala, at 9 a.m. on the day.

The society will also hold awareness meetings in Kochi, Chennai, Pune, and Delhi on conservation of oceans, said K.V. Jayachandran, coordinator of the programme.

Related Topics

Kochi / Kerala / oceans

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.