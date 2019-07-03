Be vigilant while dealing with bail pleas: HC

The Kerala High Court has asked the former Second Additional Sessions Judge, Manjeri, to be more careful and vigilant while dealing with bail pleas of accused whose petitions are pending before the High Court.

The Registrar (Subordinate Judiciary) gave instructions to A.V. Narayanan, former Second Additional Sessions Judge, Manjeri, while closing a petition complaining that the judge had granted bail to the two accused in the Abdul Manaf murder case involving relatives of LDF MLA P.V. Anwar even when their bail petitions were pending before the High Court. The complaint was filed by P.P. Abdul Rassak, brother of the deceased Manaf.

The sessions judge had granted bail to Muneeb of Nilambur, and Kabeer of Cheruvayur, sixth and seventh accused respectively, on November 23, 2018.

The case related to the murder of Abdul Manaf, a Mulsim Youth League worker, by a group of persons on April 30, 1995. His father, Alikoya, and his near relatives had sustained severe injuries in the attack. Though Mr. Anwar was arraigned as an accused in the case, the trial court had acquitted him along with 21 others. The appeals filed by the State government and brother of the deceased against the order of the trial court were still pending before the High Court.

The High Court had earlier imposed a fine of ₹15,000 on the two accused for obtaining bail from the sessions court, suppressing the pendency of the bail pleas before the High Court.