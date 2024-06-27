GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Be proud of apostolic tradition, Thattil tells Church members

Published - June 27, 2024 08:37 pm IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

Major Archbishop Mar Raphael Thattil has told members of the Syro-Malabar Church to be proud of and uphold the apostolic tradition of the Church.

In a pastoral letter sent out ahead of St. Thomas Day (July 3), the major archbishop cited Pope Francis’ words that the Church members were keepers and preservers of the apostolic exhortations of St. Thomas.

If the Syro-Malabar Church is what it is today, known for its deep faith and missionary works, it is because the Church members have stood close to the traditions of the Church and obeyed them, the letter said.

It did not mention the ongoing divide in the Church over the unified Mass liturgy but called on the members to obey the Church authorities. “We are passing through a time when we are witness to the bitter results of disobedience,” the major Archbishop said. The Church has also seen great dangers brought about by disunity and disobedience, he added.

The pastoral letter is to be read out during the Sunday Mass on June 30 at all Syro-Malabar parishes, churches, religious houses, major seminaries, and training centres.

Kochi / Kerala

