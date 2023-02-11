Be a risk taker to succeed as an entrepreneur: Krishna Ella

February 11, 2023 10:01 pm | Updated 10:01 pm IST - KOCHI

One has to be a risk taker to succeed as an entrepreneur, according to Krishna Ella, founder and executive chairman of Bharat Biotech.

“Once you have knowledge and still you lose your job, you will get a consultancy. Do not worry about it,” he told young participants at the Professional Students’ Summit organised as part of the Additional Skill Acquisition Programme at Angamaly on Saturday.

Pointing out that entrepreneurs might fail in business, Mr. Ella said they would still get a better job. “I look for those candidates who failed in business. I want to hire them. Every company will look for that,” he said in his keynote address.

Explaining that skills made one a confident person, he said confidence helped one take risks and risk-taking led to innovation. “Innovation leads to growth of the nation. Your future is decided by the knowledge that you have. If you do not have knowledge, you are not going to be innovative,” he said.

Mr. Ella said India required manufacturing and innovation to create jobs and higher GDP growth. “People create innovation, and it is not done by governments and companies. Nobody teaches innovation in the classroom. You need to have imagination, a degree, and skill set to succeed,” he said.