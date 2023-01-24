ADVERTISEMENT

BBC documentary on Narendra Modi screened on campuses across Ernakulam

January 24, 2023 07:39 pm | Updated 07:39 pm IST - KOCHI

Protest march taken out by BJP to Law College stopped by police near St. Teresa’s College, avoiding a potential flare-up with SFI activists

The Hindu Bureau

The screening of the BBC documentary, India: The Modi Question, organised by the Ernakulam District Congress Committee at Menaka Junction in Kochi on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: R.K. NITHIN

The Communist Party of India (Marxist) [CPI(M)], the Congress, and their feeder organisations screened the controversial BBC documentary, India: The Modi Question, on several campuses and at important points across Ernakulam district in the face of feeble protests by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

The Students’ Federation of India (SFI) screened the two-part documentary at Maharaja’s College, Ernakulam Law College, Cochin University of Science and Technology, and the Sree Sankaracharya University of Sanskrit, Kalady, to fairly large audiences of students. SFI district secretary Arjun Babu and district president Prejith K. Babu led the screening at Maharaja’s College.

Rain played spoilsport during screenings organised in the afternoon.

A protest march taken out by the BJP to the Law College was stopped by the police near St. Teresa’s College, avoiding a potential flare-up with SFI activists who were positioned on the other side of police barriers.

Students watching India: The Modi Question, the BBC documentary, which the Union government has been uncomfortable about, at a screening organised at Maharaja’s College in Kochi on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: R.K. NITHIN

Democratic Youth Federation of India (DYFI) deployed mobile LED walls for screening the documentary at Kaloor, High Court Junction, and Menaka Junction. DYFI district secretary A.R. Ranjith, president Aneesh M. Mathew, State secretariat member Meenu Sukumaran, State committee members Bipin Varghese and Nikhil Babu, joint secretary Amal Mohan, and district secretariat member K.C. Arun Kumar led the screenings.

Ernakulam District Congress Committee (DCC) screened the documentary at Menaka Junction. T.J. Vinod, MLA, inaugurated the screening and DCC president Mohammed Shiyas presided. Mr. Shiyas dismissed the alleged threat from the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), stating that the Congress, which had not cowed down in the face of the British firepower, would not be scared by Khakhi-clad RSS activists.

The police stopping BJP protesters who took out a march to the Ernakulam Law College to protest against the screening of the BBC documentary, India: The Modi Question, on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: R.K. NITHIN 

Kerala Students’ Union (KSU) screened the documentary at Maharaja’s College hall. “We are planning to organise more screenings on city campuses on Wednesday,” said KSU State president Aloshious Xavier.

SFI activists raise slogans against BJP workers who marched to the Ernakulam Law College in protest against the screening of the BBC documentary, India: The Modi Question, on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: R.K. NITHIN

BJP State committee member C.G. Rajagopal dubbed both the CPI(M) and the Congress as anti-national parties bent on “tarnishing the tall figure of Narendra Modi” and that of India.

