Bazaar segment included in Phase-I of Chellanam coastal protection work

KOCHI

06 February 2022 01:23 IST

The first phase of coastal protection work in Chellanam panchayat will include the Bazaar segment. The work will begin soon.

The Bazaar segment was included in the first phase following strong demand from people, Minister for Irrigation Roshy Augustine said here on Saturday. He was speaking to the media after visiting Chellanam to assess the coastal protection work. The work, including the setting up of a seawall, will be executed under the supervision of a special team of engineers of the Kerala Irrigation Infrastructure Development Corporation under the Water Resources department, the Minister said.

Seawall erection has been fixed for 7.65 km of the first 10 km of the coast. More clarity is required on breakwaters being set up and the remaining 2.35 km of the segment. The coastal protection work at Kannamaly and Bazaar will be included in the first phase itself, he informed.

Advertising

Advertising

The work being undertaken include the setting up of tetrapods and granite bouldersfor seawalls for a length of 10 km. A total of ₹254 crore has been set aside for seawall work and ₹90 crore will go into establishing breakwaters.