Bazaar for Kudumbashree products opens

KOCHI

29 February 2020 01:19 IST

The Kudumbashree Mission set up its first full-fledged bazaar in the district on Friday, dealing exclusively in products of its micro enterprises.

The bazaar, spread over around 1,350 sq.ft. at Kolancherry, is aimed at finding a larger and permanent market for the products of 2,000-odd Kudumbashree micro enterprises in the district.

Set up at a cost of around ₹20 lakh, the bazaar —the third in the State — was inaugurated by Minister for Local Self-Governments A.C. Moideen.

An independent body, Ernakulam District Kudumbashree Micro Enterprises Consortium, has been formed for managing the bazaar. A bazaar management committee supervised by the district Kudumbashree Mission and chaired by the district mission coordinator has been entrusted with its management.

“Kudumbashree entrepreneurs into micro enterprises can enrol themselves as part of the consortium by paying a membership fee of ₹1,000. Besides, a minimum operational cost of 20% will be charged on the products sold through the bazaar,” said Kudumbashree sources.

The Mission is looking at a monthly turnover in the range of ₹10 lakh.