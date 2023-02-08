ADVERTISEMENT

Battery shop gutted in fire in Kochi

February 08, 2023 12:09 am | Updated 12:10 am IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

A battery shop was gutted and two other adjacent shops partly at Palarivattom in a fire on Tuesday around 8.45 p.m.

The battery shop near the Spices Board office was the one where the fire was noticed first by local residents who alerted the fire and rescue services. Shortly, it spread to two other shops.

A unit from the Gandhi Nagar fire station rushed to the spot and brought the blaze under control in around 20 minutes. Since the shops were along the national highway bypass, motorists passing through the area turned anxious on seeing the fire.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

There were more shops in the neighbourhood, and the challenge was to control the fire from spreading further, said rescue personnel. Preliminary assessment suggested short circuit as the reason for the fire.

A team led by Assistant Station Officer, Gandhinagar, V.V. Babu led the firefighting operations.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US