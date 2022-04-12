Barcelona fans club to screen women’s match

April 12, 2022 19:18 IST

First-ever screening of a women’s match by any fans club in Kerala

For many years now, matches of major European football clubs are being screened across the State. But the screenings have been restricted to men’s matches.

Cules of Kerala (COK), also known as Penya Del Barca Kerala, the officially recognised fans association of football giants FC Barcelona (FCB), is set to buck the trend by organising arguably the first-ever screening of a women’s match by any fans club in Kerala.

The UEFA Women’s Champions League semi-final tie between the reigning champions Barcelona Femeni, as FCB’s women’s team is known, and German outfit Wolfsburg to be played at Camp Nou in Barcelona on April 22 will be screened across three centres in the State. While the screening in Kozhikode is confirmed, arrangements are in final stages in Thiruvananthapuram, Kochi, and Dubai.

“The screening is an ode to the efforts of the FCB in developing its women’s team to the most formidable one in Europe. The screenings will be held free of cost to attract as many fans as possible. We plan to regularly screen women’s matches in future,” says Yadukrishnan R., president, COK.

A turnout of over 91,000 fans, world record for a women’s football match, during a recent 5-2 thrashing of archrivals Real Madrid in the quarter finals of the Champions League points to the rising popularity of Barcelona Femeni.

Mehru Arya Feroz, a young teaching professional from Thodupuzha settled at Perumbavoor, an ardent follower of the FCB for over a decade, is excited about the soaring popularity of women’s team.

“A 35-member WhatsApp group of FCB women fans from within the State and abroad has been active over the past couple of years and some of them had been to the screening of the men’s team’s matches as well. Notwithstanding the 10.15 p.m. start, many are planning to make it for the maiden screening of Barcelona Femini’s match,” says Ms. Feroz, a member of the women’s wing of the COK.

A special membership package at 30% discount for women fans launched by Penya on International Women’s Day last month has also evoked good response.

“It is high time to give women’s football its due. A mosaic art at Camp Nou during the quarterfinals read more than empowerment and that sums it up,” said Anjan Kumar, former joint secretary of COK.