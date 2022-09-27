BARC sets up Radon geo-station at Cusat

This is the first-of-its-kind geo-station, an earthquake early warning system, to be installed in Kerala

Special Correspondent Kochi
September 27, 2022 20:20 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

The Mumbai-based Bhabha Atomic Research Centre (BARC) has set up a Radon geo-station, an earthquake early warning system, on the main campus of the Cochin University of Science and Technology (Cusat) in Thrikkakara.

The facility was developed by the Radiological Physics and Advisory Division of BARC as part of an on-going project for setting up the solar-powered Indian Network of Detection of Radon Anomaly for Seismic Alert (INDRA-SA). This is the first-of-its-kind geo-station to be installed in Kerala, according to an official communication.

A network of 100 such stations are being created in different parts of the country for earthquake prediction. The facility at Cusat will detect the presence of Radon and send data directly to the monitoring centre at BARC. The movement of tectonic plates will lead to the release of a considerable concentration of Radon gas through the earth’s crust.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW
Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

The facility will detect Radon and send a signal to the monitoring centre at BARC as part of efforts to alert about pre-seismic activities.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

READ MORE FROM
science (general)
earthquake

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app