BARC sets up Radon geo-station at Cusat

Special Correspondent September 27, 2022 20:20 IST

This is the first-of-its-kind geo-station, an earthquake early warning system, to be installed in Kerala

The Mumbai-based Bhabha Atomic Research Centre (BARC) has set up a Radon geo-station, an earthquake early warning system, on the main campus of the Cochin University of Science and Technology (Cusat) in Thrikkakara. The facility was developed by the Radiological Physics and Advisory Division of BARC as part of an on-going project for setting up the solar-powered Indian Network of Detection of Radon Anomaly for Seismic Alert (INDRA-SA). This is the first-of-its-kind geo-station to be installed in Kerala, according to an official communication. A network of 100 such stations are being created in different parts of the country for earthquake prediction. The facility at Cusat will detect the presence of Radon and send data directly to the monitoring centre at BARC. The movement of tectonic plates will lead to the release of a considerable concentration of Radon gas through the earth’s crust. The facility will detect Radon and send a signal to the monitoring centre at BARC as part of efforts to alert about pre-seismic activities.



